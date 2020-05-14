Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,682 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,724,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 29,682 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Nike worth $144,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.28. 564,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957,465. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

