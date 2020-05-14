Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 785,496 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,701,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 785,496 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Pfizer worth $284,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,741,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,758,920. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

