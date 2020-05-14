salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,206,538 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $174,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,819,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114,105. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 828.69, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,074,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,584,749.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,867 shares of company stock worth $67,375,641. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

