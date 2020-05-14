Sawyer & Company Inc Acquires Shares of 23,025 AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 1.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,529 shares of company stock worth $2,911,869. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 96,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,706. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $97.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

