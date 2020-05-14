Sawyer & Company Inc Increases Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the quarter. SYSCO makes up about 3.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,445,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,140. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

