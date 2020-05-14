Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases 3,085 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $43.85. 50,141,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.