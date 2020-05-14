Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.8% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 199,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,592,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,243,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,156,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 106,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.69. 350,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,154,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

