Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,307 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 3.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 71,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846,116. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

