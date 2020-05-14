Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 185 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,831,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,830,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.