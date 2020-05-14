Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,486,000 after purchasing an additional 769,105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,476 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,777,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,703,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 205,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,608. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00.

