Scotiabank Cuts NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target to $23.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NFYEF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NFI Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

OTCMKTS:NFYEF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. 9,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

