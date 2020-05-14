Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Sells £539,967.59 in Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) insider Rupert Soames sold 412,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.72), for a total transaction of £539,967.59 ($710,296.75).

SRP stock traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 122.20 ($1.61). 1,844,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. Serco Group plc has a one year low of GBX 97 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 147.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRP shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Serco Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 163.67 ($2.15).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

