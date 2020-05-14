Short Interest in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Grows By 33.3%

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.28. 1,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $90.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

