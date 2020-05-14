Short Interest in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Grows By 29.2%

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 686,200 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the April 15th total of 531,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of GeoPark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eight Capital downgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in GeoPark by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.49. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $22.62.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $133.24 million for the quarter. GeoPark had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 9.18%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

