Short Interest in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Rises By 29.5%

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GGG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,134. Graco has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $784,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,585.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,337 shares of company stock worth $2,933,959 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

