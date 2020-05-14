Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Increases By 12.7%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRN. ValuEngine upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 546,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 71,123 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,362,000 after acquiring an additional 224,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 69,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

ITRN traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,937. The stock has a market cap of $356.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.88 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 22.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

