Short Interest in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Increases By 12.9%

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,540,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 27,050,000 shares. Approximately 21.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Get Macerich alerts:

In other Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 191,948 shares of company stock worth $1,779,015. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA lifted its holdings in Macerich by 1,242.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 227,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 455.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 213,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 174,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Macerich by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,107,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 259,643 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 112,930 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $40,883,000.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. 4,629,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,099,975. The company has a market cap of $967.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.