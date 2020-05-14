Short Interest in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Expands By 12.7%

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,550,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 12,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $193,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,883 shares of company stock worth $6,270,522. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.22. 5,875,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,986,803. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $66.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.