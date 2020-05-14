Short Interest in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Rises By 13.8%

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,640,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 14,620,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,627,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,427. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.34. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $177.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 10,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.