Short Interest in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Increases By 12.5%

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SFBC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $22.05. 409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486. The company has a market cap of $59.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.