Short Interest in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rises By 6.8%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 17,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

SBUX stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,024,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,719,095. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

