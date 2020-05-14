Short Interest in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Grows By 12.5%

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 550,900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 489,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGR. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

NYSE RGR traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.64. 25,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,863. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.28.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $438,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. sold 7,200 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $432,072.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,823.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,799 shares of company stock worth $2,341,348. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

