SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $4.51. SITE Centers shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 132,184 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Makinen acquired 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,324.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,436.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,197. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 71,576 shares of company stock worth $347,504.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 224,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. SITE Centers’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.