Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Southern has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 81.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Southern to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.53. Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

