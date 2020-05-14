Spartan Motors Inc to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Spartan Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spartan Motors to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of SPAR stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $590.74 million, a PE ratio of -90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. Spartan Motors has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.22 million. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spartan Motors will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Spartan Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spartan Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $150,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,725,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

