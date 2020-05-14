St James House (LON:SJH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.00

St James House PLC (LON:SJH) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 16897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $545,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

St James House Company Profile (LON:SJH)

St James House PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.

