SunTrust Banks Comments on Cable One Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cable One in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.30. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CABO. B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price target (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,637.14.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $22.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,847.00. 4,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,044.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,707.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,586.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 263.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 2,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 150 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,241.96 per share, with a total value of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total value of $3,514,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,547. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

