TD Securities Boosts AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target to $11.00

AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AmeriStar Network stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.31. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753. AmeriStar Network has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Get AmeriStar Network alerts:

AmeriStar Network Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for AmeriStar Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriStar Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.