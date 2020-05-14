TD Securities Boosts IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to $30.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC cut IGM Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.58.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.88. 2,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $30.55.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.