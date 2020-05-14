TD Securities Raises Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target to $13.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IPPLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wood & Company lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPPLF traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 49,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.