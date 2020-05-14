TD Securities Raises Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target to $13.00

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IPPLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wood & Company lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

IPPLF traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 49,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit