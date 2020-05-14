Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.09), 10,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.11).
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Friday, March 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.88.
Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile (LON:TENG)
Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.
Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.