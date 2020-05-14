Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.09), 10,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.11).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Friday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.88.

In other Ten Lifestyle Group news, insider Sarah Hornbuckle purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £6,205 ($8,162.33). Also, insider Alex Cheatle acquired 25,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,088.90 ($26,425.81).

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

