Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.57% of Texas Instruments worth $1,440,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 839,241 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.70. The company had a trading volume of 329,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,548. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.