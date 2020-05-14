The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,098,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $314,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,154,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,058,105. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

