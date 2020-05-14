The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.68. 10,154,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,058,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.