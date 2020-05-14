Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Up 0.5%

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.75, 29,921 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 426,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBIO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $916.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 1,451.73% and a negative return on equity of 74.44%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.