Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

NYSE:UI opened at $177.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.68 and a 200-day moving average of $161.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $107.22 and a 52 week high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.26. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 262.01%. The firm had revenue of $337.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at $228,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

