Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Union Pacific worth $175,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 593,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $83,763,000 after acquiring an additional 90,386 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 22.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 75,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $956,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $149.88. 2,403,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,527. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

