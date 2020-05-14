UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535,442 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of UnitedHealth Group worth $382,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $12.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.15. 3,583,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,589. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.30. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

