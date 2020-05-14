Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $266.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.85 million. Uniti Group updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.73-1.76 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.88. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.
About Uniti Group
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.
