Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $7.13. Uniti Group shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 3,112,400 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $266.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 296,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 24.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 395,726 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 77.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

