Valdor Technology International (CVE:VTI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Valdor Technology International Inc. (CVE:VTI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 6900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $232,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About Valdor Technology International (CVE:VTI)

Valdor Technology International Inc operates as an optical fiber components company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells passive fiber optic components. Its products include harsh-environment 1:32 splitters for telecom and fiber to the home markets; and Impact Mount technology to provide conventional fiber optics connectivity.

