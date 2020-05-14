Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Sidoti lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $17.06. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 24,318 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,507,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,945,000 after acquiring an additional 71,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $18,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.15 million, a PE ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

