Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Down 0.8%

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.84, 13,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,517,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRAY shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Viewray from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Viewray in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $269.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viewray Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 3,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in Viewray by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 522.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viewray Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

