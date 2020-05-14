Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Issues Earnings Results

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,211.53% and a negative return on equity of 144.62%. The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.04. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

In other news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $25,025.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,897.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $89,890.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,620 shares of company stock worth $138,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.