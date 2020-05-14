Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $82.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of SR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.97. 427,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,170. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14. Spire has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spire will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 160.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Spire by 106.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

