Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.50, approximately 27,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 619,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XERS. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 292.33% and a negative net margin of 3,100.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $52,167.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,888.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,045.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 66,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,201,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,541 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,173,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 67,820 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

