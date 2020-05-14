Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.50, approximately 27,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 619,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XERS. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 292.33% and a negative net margin of 3,100.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $52,167.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,888.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,045.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 66,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,201,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,541 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,173,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 67,820 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit