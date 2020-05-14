Zacks Investment Research Lowers Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

ALBO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Albireo Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.40.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $383.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.82% and a negative net margin of 730.55%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $31,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $34,641. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

