Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.12% of Zimmer Biomet worth $25,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 387,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 136,400 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.10. 130,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,643. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

