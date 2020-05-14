Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.00.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZTS. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.86. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,441.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 419.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 963,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.