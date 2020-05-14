Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 9,989,532 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 16,862,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.09.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,254,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.34% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.